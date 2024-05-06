Navigating Business and Policy Changes in Arkansas

In this episode of Talk Business and Politics, host Roby Brock engages with guests Steve Brawner, a writer for the program, and Samantha Boyd, KARK's Capital Reporter, to discuss a range of pressing issues in Arkansas.

The conversation initially focuses on a draft rule proposed by the Arkansas Insurance Department to increase prescription fees, aiming to address pharmacists' complaints about insufficient reimbursements from Pharmacy Benefit Managers. Despite its emergency nature and potential consumer impact, the proposal was tabled following a meeting with the governor's office, leaving the issue unresolved.

The episode also delves into the state's fiscal session, covering the passed $6.3 billion budget with $109 million in new spending and addressing the regulation of crypto mining operations. Boyd provides insights into legislative efforts granting local communities more control over crypto mining sites and the ongoing investigation into foreign ownership of these operations.

Additionally, the upcoming Speaker of the House race is discussed, highlighting the significance of fresh leadership and the three candidates vying for the position.

00:39 In-Depth Discussion on Arkansas Insurance Department's Draft Rule

03:11 Exploring the Fiscal Session and Crypto Mining Legislation

04:48 Anticipation for the New Speaker of the House

