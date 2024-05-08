Navigating Growth and Innovation in Telecom with Heath Simpson

In this episode of Talk Business and Politics, host Roby Brock sits down with Heath Simpson, the recently appointed CEO of Ritter Communications. Simpson, who's been with the company for over four years and assumed the CEO role less than 90 days ago, shares his journey into the telecom world, starting in 2001 at SBC Communications and leading to significant roles at Frontier Communications and a telecom infrastructure firm before landing at Ritter.

Simpson discusses the challenges and opportunities faced by Ritter Communications, particularly during the pandemic when he joined. He explains the company's strategic growth, powered by a partnership with Grain Management, and its focus on connecting underserved communities. Simpson highlights Ritter's success in expanding broadband access across Arkansas, including securing broadband grants and launching high-speed fiber services.

The conversation also delves into future industry and demographic trends, with Simpson emphasizing the importance of fiber connectivity in meeting future demand, including AI and virtual reality applications. The episode concludes with a discussion on the broader efforts to expand broadband in rural Arkansas and the challenges that lie ahead in achieving widespread internet access.

00:09 The New CEO's Early Days and Background

00:53 A Deep Dive into Telecom Experience

02:31 Ritter Communications' Growth Story

05:00 Future Trends and Technological Advancements

06:50 Broadband Expansion and Community Impact

08:00 Closing Remarks and Future Plans

