Overcoming Obstacles: Frank O'Mara's Journey from Athletics to Authorship
In this episode of Talk Business and Politics, host Roby Brock interviews Frank O'Mara, a three-time Olympian and World Indoor Champion, who shares his inspiring journey from Ireland to Arkansas, his success in track and field, and his notable career in the wireless industry with Alltel.
O'Mara discusses his battle with Parkinson's disease, chronicled in his new book 'Bend Don't Break', his experiences with deep brain stimulation surgery, and his commitment to raising awareness and funds for Parkinson's research.
00:36 Frank O'Mara's Journey: From Ireland to Arkansas
00:52 Achievements and Career Highlights
01:04 Battling Parkinson's Disease: A Personal Story
02:24 The Power of Storytelling in Marketing
03:47 Bend Don't Break: Confronting Parkinson's
05:23 A Trip to Antarctica: Finding Inspiration
06:01 The Mission Behind the Book: Raising Awareness and Hope