Overcoming Obstacles: Frank O'Mara's Journey from Athletics to Authorship

In this episode of Talk Business and Politics, host Roby Brock interviews Frank O'Mara, a three-time Olympian and World Indoor Champion, who shares his inspiring journey from Ireland to Arkansas, his success in track and field, and his notable career in the wireless industry with Alltel.

O'Mara discusses his battle with Parkinson's disease, chronicled in his new book 'Bend Don't Break', his experiences with deep brain stimulation surgery, and his commitment to raising awareness and funds for Parkinson's research.

00:36 Frank O'Mara's Journey: From Ireland to Arkansas

00:52 Achievements and Career Highlights

01:04 Battling Parkinson's Disease: A Personal Story

02:24 The Power of Storytelling in Marketing

03:47 Bend Don't Break: Confronting Parkinson's

05:23 A Trip to Antarctica: Finding Inspiration

06:01 The Mission Behind the Book: Raising Awareness and Hope

