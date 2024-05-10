© 2024 KASU
Talk Business & Politics

Overcoming Obstacles: Frank O'Mara's Journey from Athletics to Authorship

By Roby Brock,
Talk Business & Politics
Published May 10, 2024 at 8:33 AM CDT
Track Olympian and former Alltel executive Frank O'Mara talks about his new book that chronicles his battle with Parkinson's disease. ( Roby Brock / YouTube )<br/>

In this episode of Talk Business and Politics, host Roby Brock interviews Frank O'Mara, a three-time Olympian and World Indoor Champion, who shares his inspiring journey from Ireland to Arkansas, his success in track and field, and his notable career in the wireless industry with Alltel.

O'Mara discusses his battle with Parkinson's disease, chronicled in his new book 'Bend Don't Break', his experiences with deep brain stimulation surgery, and his commitment to raising awareness and funds for Parkinson's research.

00:36 Frank O'Mara's Journey: From Ireland to Arkansas

00:52 Achievements and Career Highlights

01:04 Battling Parkinson's Disease: A Personal Story

02:24 The Power of Storytelling in Marketing

03:47 Bend Don't Break: Confronting Parkinson's

05:23 A Trip to Antarctica: Finding Inspiration

06:01 The Mission Behind the Book: Raising Awareness and Hope

Frank O'Mara
Roby Brock
Roby Brock is the Editor-in-Chief and Host of Talk Business & Politics.
Talk Business & Politics
This content has been contributed by the staff of our content partners Talk Business and Politics.
