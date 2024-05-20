© 2024 KASU
Your Connection to Music, News, Arts and Views for 65 Years
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Regional News
Talk Business & Politics

Celebrating Daisy Bates: Her Legacy and the New Statue

By Roby Brock,
Talk Business & Politics
Published May 20, 2024 at 7:00 AM CDT
Charles King, chairman of the Daisy Bates Museum Foundation Board, shares thoughts on her newly revealed statue in the U.S. Capitol and what's next for her legacy. ( Roby Brock / YouTube )<br/>

In this episode of Talk Business and Politics, host Roby Brock speaks with Charles King, president of the Daisy Bates Museum Foundation Board. They discuss the historical significance of Daisy Bates, an influential leader in the integration of schools in Little Rock, Arkansas, and her profound impact on civil rights in America.

The conversation highlights Bates' early life, her leadership of the Arkansas NAACP, and her crucial role in supporting the Little Rock Nine. King also shares insights about the Daisy Bates House Museum and the recent unveiling of a statue honoring Bates. Additionally, the episode touches on the challenges Bates faced and her enduring legacy in the fight for justice and equality.

00:25 Celebrating Daisy Bates: A Legacy of Courage

00:44 Daisy Bates' Impact on Civil Rights and Education

02:41 The Daisy Bates Museum: Preserving History

03:36 Challenges and Triumphs: The Bates' Struggle for Justice

04:46 Reflecting on Daisy Bates' Enduring Influence

05:49 The Daisy Bates Statue: A Symbol of Resilience

Tags
Talk Business & Politics KASU's Morning Edition
Stay Connected
Roby Brock
Roby Brock is the Editor-in-Chief and Host of Talk Business & Politics.
See stories by Roby Brock
Talk Business & Politics
This content has been contributed by the staff of our content partners Talk Business and Politics.
See stories by Talk Business & Politics