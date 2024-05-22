Analyzing the Arrows: Biden, Trump, and Governor Sanders

In this episode of Talk Business and Politics, host Roby Brock converses with John Brummett, columnist for the Arkansas Democrat Gazette. They explore the up arrows given to Joe Biden and Donald Trump in Brummett's Sunday column, discussing factors like the Dow's performance, inflation trends, and political strategies affecting Biden, as well as Trump's stable poll numbers despite court battles. The episode also touches on a recent Politico article about Governor Sarah Sanders and her perceived disinterest in governance, along with the changing dynamics of political media relations.

00:32 Analyzing Political Trends: Biden and Trump's Rising Arrows

04:31 Governor Sarah Sanders' Media Relations and Political Strategy

07:57 Reflections and Conclusion

