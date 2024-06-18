© 2024 KASU
Assessing Arkansas' Tax Policy and Legislative Challenges with Rex Nelson and Michael Cook

By Roby Brock,
Published June 18, 2024 at 10:28 AM CDT
Political analysts Rex Nelson and Michael Cook offer thoughts on the upcoming special session and the current state of Democratic and GOP politics. ( Roby Brock / YouTube )<br/>

In this episode of Talk Business and Politics, host Roby Brock is joined by Rex Nelson, Senior Editor at the Arkansas Democrat Gazette, and Michael Cook, Democratic Strategist and owner of Cook Consulting. They discuss the forthcoming special session in the Arkansas legislature aimed at resolving the Game and Fish Commission budget issues and implementing new tax cuts.

The conversation delves into the implications of proposed tax cuts, highlighting their potential benefits for wealthy individuals while possibly neglecting the middle and working classes. They also examine the challenges facing higher education funding in Arkansas amid broader financial concerns.

00:31 Special Session in Arkansas GOP

00:55 Game and Fish Commission Budget Issues

02:03 Tax Cuts Debate

02:37 Higher Education Budget Cuts

04:38 Proposals for Tax Credits and Relief

05:12 Potential Consequences of Excessive Tax Cuts

07:20 Conclusion and Final Thoughts

Roby Brock
Roby Brock is the Editor-in-Chief and Host of Talk Business & Politics.
