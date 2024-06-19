© 2024 KASU
Your Connection to Music, News, Arts and Views for Over 65 Years
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Money & Economy
Talk Business & Politics

Economic Growth, Tax Cuts, and Local Business Expansion with Clint O'Neal

By Roby Brock,
Talk Business & Politics
Published June 19, 2024 at 5:30 PM CDT
Arkansas Economic Development Commission executive director Clint O'Neal discusses recent job announcements and how tax cuts will impact industrial recruiting. ( Roby Brock / YouTube )<br/>

In this episode of Talk Business and Politics, host Roby Brock interviews Clint O'Neal, Executive Director of the Arkansas Economic Development Commission. They discuss the upcoming special session focused on tax cuts and how reducing personal and corporate income tax rates benefits Arkansas' economic development.

They highlight recent announcements, including Windsor Door's $21 million expansion in Little Rock and Westrock Coffee's $315 million facility in Conway. The episode also touches on Hino Motors' announcement to shut down its East Arkansas facility by 2027 and the efforts to support affected workers.

00:31 Welcoming Clint O'Neill

00:44 Tax Cuts and Economic Development

02:13 Windsor Door Expansion

04:30 Westrock Coffee's New Facility

06:17 Challenges with Hino Motors Closure

07:39 Conclusion and Wrap-Up

Tags
Talk Business & Politics Clint O'NealArkansas Economic Development Commission
Stay Connected
Roby Brock
Roby Brock is the Editor-in-Chief and Host of Talk Business & Politics.
See stories by Roby Brock
Talk Business & Politics
This content has been contributed by the staff of our content partners Talk Business and Politics.
See stories by Talk Business & Politics