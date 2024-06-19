Economic Growth, Tax Cuts, and Local Business Expansion with Clint O'Neal

In this episode of Talk Business and Politics, host Roby Brock interviews Clint O'Neal, Executive Director of the Arkansas Economic Development Commission. They discuss the upcoming special session focused on tax cuts and how reducing personal and corporate income tax rates benefits Arkansas' economic development.

They highlight recent announcements, including Windsor Door's $21 million expansion in Little Rock and Westrock Coffee's $315 million facility in Conway. The episode also touches on Hino Motors' announcement to shut down its East Arkansas facility by 2027 and the efforts to support affected workers.

00:31 Welcoming Clint O'Neill

00:44 Tax Cuts and Economic Development

02:13 Windsor Door Expansion

04:30 Westrock Coffee's New Facility

06:17 Challenges with Hino Motors Closure

07:39 Conclusion and Wrap-Up

