Governor Sarah Sanders on Tax Cuts and Economic Development

In this episode of Talk Business and Politics, host Roby Brock sits down with Governor Sarah Sanders for a one-on-one interview at the Governor's Mansion. They discuss the recent special legislative session focused on tax cuts, which resulted in significant changes including bringing down the top tax rate to 3.9%. Governor Sanders highlights the success in creating 24,000 new jobs in Arkansas, the role of tax cuts in economic development, and her goal of eventually eliminating the state income tax. The conversation also covers the balance between tax cuts and funding for essential state services like education and higher education.

01:28 Tax Cuts and Economic Impact

02:32 Economic Development and Job Growth

04:14 Philosophical Discussion on Tax Cuts

06:01 Criticism and Funding Concerns

07:34 Higher Education Funding Debate

