© 2024 KASU
Your Connection to Music, News, Arts and Views for Over 65 Years
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Watch CNN host the Presidential Debate on our website. Click here to learn more.
Politics
Talk Business & Politics

Governor Sarah Sanders on Tax Cuts and Economic Development

By Roby Brock,
Talk Business & Politics
Published June 26, 2024 at 5:30 PM CDT
Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders delivers remarks at a press conference to call a special session of the legislature on Friday, September 8, 2023
Randall Lee
/
Office of Arkansas Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders
Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders delivers remarks at a press conference to call a special session of the legislature on Friday, September 8, 2023

In this episode of Talk Business and Politics, host Roby Brock sits down with Governor Sarah Sanders for a one-on-one interview at the Governor's Mansion. They discuss the recent special legislative session focused on tax cuts, which resulted in significant changes including bringing down the top tax rate to 3.9%. Governor Sanders highlights the success in creating 24,000 new jobs in Arkansas, the role of tax cuts in economic development, and her goal of eventually eliminating the state income tax. The conversation also covers the balance between tax cuts and funding for essential state services like education and higher education.

01:28 Tax Cuts and Economic Impact

02:32 Economic Development and Job Growth

04:14 Philosophical Discussion on Tax Cuts

06:01 Criticism and Funding Concerns

07:34 Higher Education Funding Debate

Tags
Talk Business & Politics Sarah Huckabee Sanders
Stay Connected
Roby Brock
Roby Brock is the Editor-in-Chief and Host of Talk Business & Politics.
See stories by Roby Brock
Talk Business & Politics
This content has been contributed by the staff of our content partners Talk Business and Politics.
See stories by Talk Business & Politics