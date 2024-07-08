© 2024 KASU
Politics
Talk Business & Politics

Ballot Measures and Controversial Amendments with Samantha Boyd

By Roby Brock,
Talk Business & Politics
Published July 8, 2024 at 11:22 AM CDT
KARK/Fox 16 capitol reporter Samantha Boyd discusses the ballot measures that did and did not turn in signatures by the July 5, 2024 deadlines. ( Roby Brock / YouTube )<br/>

In this episode of Talk Business and Politics, host Roby Brock discusses recent developments at the Arkansas State Capitol, focusing on efforts to place various measures on the November ballot. Key topics include a constitutional amendment to repeal the Pope County Casino License Authorization and require local approval for future casinos, alterations to the state's medical marijuana laws, and an amendment to allow exceptions to Arkansas's no abortion law. Brock is joined by FOX 16's Chief Capital Correspondent Samantha Boyd to delve into the specifics and implications of these amendments.

00:35 State Capitol Deadline Day

01:31 Pope County Casino Repeal Discussion

02:54 Medical Marijuana Amendment Insights

04:27 Arkansas Abortion Amendment Controversy

Talk Business & Politics Election 2024
Roby Brock
Roby Brock is the Editor-in-Chief and Host of Talk Business & Politics.
Talk Business & Politics
This content has been contributed by the staff of our content partners Talk Business and Politics.
