Ballot Measures and Controversial Amendments with Samantha Boyd

In this episode of Talk Business and Politics, host Roby Brock discusses recent developments at the Arkansas State Capitol, focusing on efforts to place various measures on the November ballot. Key topics include a constitutional amendment to repeal the Pope County Casino License Authorization and require local approval for future casinos, alterations to the state's medical marijuana laws, and an amendment to allow exceptions to Arkansas's no abortion law. Brock is joined by FOX 16's Chief Capital Correspondent Samantha Boyd to delve into the specifics and implications of these amendments.

00:35 State Capitol Deadline Day

01:31 Pope County Casino Repeal Discussion

02:54 Medical Marijuana Amendment Insights

04:27 Arkansas Abortion Amendment Controversy

