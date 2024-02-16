© 2024 KASU
Your Connection to Music, News, Arts and Views for 65 Years
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Money & Economy
The Arkansas Newswrap graphic.
The Arkansas Newswrap

The Arkansas Newswrap: Asian American and Pacific Islanders Entrepreneurship, Aquatic Nature Preserve, and Duck Hunting Concerns

By Daniel Breen,
Brandon TaborMatthew Moore
Published February 16, 2024 at 5:30 PM CST
The Arkansas Newswrap graphic.
The Arkansas Newsroom
Hosted by Daniel Breen, Brandon Tabor, and Matthew Moore

In this episode of Arkansas Newswrap, the hosts discuss a new program from the Venture Center in Little Rock that aims to aid Asian American and Pacific Islander entrepreneurs in growing their businesses.

Other topics of discussion include renovation plans for Combs Park in Fayetteville transforming it into an aquatic nature preserve and public concerns about the renovation of Dave Donaldson Black River Wildlife Management Area potentially affecting duck hunting seasons and local economies.

Also mentioned are two local teachers who had a National Geographic scholarship for research in Antarctica.

01:09 Venture Center's New Initiative for Asian American and Pacific Islanders

08:17 Renovation of Combs Park in South Fayetteville

16:49 Discussion on Dave Donaldson Black River Wildlife Management Area

22:45 National Geographic Scholarship for Local Teachers

Tags
The Arkansas Newswrap Arkansas NewswrapAsian American and Pacific IslandersThe Venture CenterCombs ParkArkansas Game and Fish Commission
Daniel Breen
Daniel Breen is a third-year undergraduate journalism student at the University of Arkansas at Little Rock.
See stories by Daniel Breen
Brandon Tabor
A Northeast Arkansas native from Wynne, I’ve been involved with radio for about 15 years. I got my Bachelor of Arts degree from Henderson State University in Arkadelphia, where I also served as an award-winning News Director for 2 years at KSWH-LP.
See stories by Brandon Tabor
Matthew Moore
Matthew Moore is a reporter producer for Ozarks At Large. Before going into journalism, Matthew spent time in the music production industry, working with artists such as Reba McEntire, Steve Martin, 2 Chainz, and Chris Thile.
See stories by Matthew Moore