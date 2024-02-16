The Arkansas Newswrap: Asian American and Pacific Islanders Entrepreneurship, Aquatic Nature Preserve, and Duck Hunting Concerns

In this episode of Arkansas Newswrap, the hosts discuss a new program from the Venture Center in Little Rock that aims to aid Asian American and Pacific Islander entrepreneurs in growing their businesses.

Other topics of discussion include renovation plans for Combs Park in Fayetteville transforming it into an aquatic nature preserve and public concerns about the renovation of Dave Donaldson Black River Wildlife Management Area potentially affecting duck hunting seasons and local economies.

Also mentioned are two local teachers who had a National Geographic scholarship for research in Antarctica.

01:09 Venture Center's New Initiative for Asian American and Pacific Islanders

08:17 Renovation of Combs Park in South Fayetteville

16:49 Discussion on Dave Donaldson Black River Wildlife Management Area

22:45 National Geographic Scholarship for Local Teachers

