The Arkansas Newswrap

The Arkansas Newswrap: Trailblazer Ambassadors, Political Shifts, and Local Updates

By Matthew Moore,
Brandon TaborDaniel Breen
Published March 8, 2024 at 5:30 PM CST

This Arkansas Newswrap episode touches on a variety of topics across the Natural State. It begins with the introduction of a new ambassador program by the nonprofit organization Trailblazers in northwest Arkansas, aimed at promoting accessibility, inclusivity, and diverse forms of movement on trails.

The program highlights the usage of trails by all, emphasizing 'All movement is good movement' and plans to appoint four ambassadors to represent the diverse community. Following that, the episode shifts to a discussion about the rise of the GOP in Arkansas, detailing how the state transitioned from being a Democratic stronghold to solidly Republican, without a transitionary period of being politically purple.

Author John C. Davis, in his new book 'From Blue to Red', delves into this political evolution, citing significant figures and events that contributed to this shift. Additionally, the episode covers the state of the city address by Jonesboro's mayor, Harold Copenhaver, focusing on tourism, crime reduction, and city development, despite a backdrop of legal issues.

Other notable mentions include the performance of various candidates in the Supreme Court Chief Justice race, upcoming Broadway seasons at the Walton Arts Center, and traffic updates concerning the I-55 bridge closure.

01:09 Trailblazers Ambassador Program: Promoting Inclusive Outdoor Movement

08:08 From Blue to Red: The Political Transformation of Arkansas

15:30 Jonesboro's State of the City: Progress and Plans

20:26 Odds and Ends: Election Insights and Cultural Highlights in Arkansas

The Arkansas Newswrap Arkansas Newswrap
Matthew Moore
Matthew Moore is a reporter producer for Ozarks At Large. Before going into journalism, Matthew spent time in the music production industry, working with artists such as Reba McEntire, Steve Martin, 2 Chainz, and Chris Thile.
Brandon Tabor
A Northeast Arkansas native from Wynne, I’ve been involved with radio for about 15 years. I got my Bachelor of Arts degree from Henderson State University in Arkadelphia, where I also served as an award-winning News Director for 2 years at KSWH-LP.
Daniel Breen
Daniel Breen is a third-year undergraduate journalism student at the University of Arkansas at Little Rock.
