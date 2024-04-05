© 2024 KASU
Your Connection to Music, News, Arts and Views for 65 Years
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Environment & Infrastructure
The Arkansas Newswrap graphic.
The Arkansas Newswrap

The Arkansas Newswrap: Enhancing Arkansas' Electric Grid and Recovering from Tornado Devastation

By Brandon Tabor,
Matthew Moore
Published April 5, 2024 at 5:30 PM CDT

In this episode of The Arkansas Newswrap, hosts Matthew Moore and Brandon Tabor cover a variety of significant topics affecting Arkansas, including the Grid Enhancement Grant funded by the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act to improve the state's electric grid resilience.

They discuss with Scott Hardin of the Arkansas Department of Finance and Administration about distributing $25 million in grants to electric utilities and projects across Arkansas, emphasizing the aim to minimize electric outages and enhance grid resilience, especially in rural areas.

Moreover, the episode covers the aftermath of devastating tornadoes in Little Rock and Wynne, featuring insights from employees of Trek Bikes, a business severely impacted by the storms.

The episode also explores the approval and implementation of lecanemab, an Alzheimer's treatment drug, its accessibility in Arkansas, and wider efforts to battle Alzheimer's disease in the state. Additionally, seasonal activities like waterfall chasing in Northwest Arkansas and viewing the Great Solar Eclipse in Northeast Arkansas are highlighted to encourage public engagement with the state's natural beauty and phenomena.

01:11 Arkansas Grid Enhancement Grant: Boosting Electric Resilience

07:19 Tornado Aftermath: Stories of Loss and Recovery

15:00 Alzheimer's Breakthrough: The Promise of Lecanemab

22:16 Odds and Ends: Chasing Waterfalls and Solar Eclipses

Tags
The Arkansas Newswrap TornadoesAlzheimer's DiseaseArkansas Department of Finance and Administration
Brandon Tabor
A Northeast Arkansas native from Wynne, I’ve been involved with radio for about 15 years. I got my Bachelor of Arts degree from Henderson State University in Arkadelphia, where I also served as an award-winning News Director for 2 years at KSWH-LP.
See stories by Brandon Tabor
Matthew Moore
Matthew Moore is a reporter producer for Ozarks At Large. Before going into journalism, Matthew spent time in the music production industry, working with artists such as Reba McEntire, Steve Martin, 2 Chainz, and Chris Thile.
See stories by Matthew Moore