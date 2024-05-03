© 2024 KASU
Your Connection to Music, News, Arts and Views for 65 Years
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Regional News
The Arkansas Newswrap graphic.
The Arkansas Newswrap

The Arkansas Newswrap: Critical Race Theory Debate and Election Performance Insights

By Brandon Tabor,
Matthew MooreDaniel Breen
Published May 3, 2024 at 5:30 PM CDT

This episode of The Arkansas Newswrap discusses a lawsuit challenging Arkansas' ban on teaching critical race theory in schools, with oral arguments heard by a judge suggesting the law's potential vagueness and its implications on educational content.

It also explores Arkansas' ranking in the MIT Election Performance Index report, detailing the state's election management challenges and opportunities for improvement. Additionally, the episode covers a significant donation to the Janet Huckabee Nature Center in Fort Smith for renovations and outreach, enhancing outdoor education and recreation.

The show wraps up with insights on Governor Sanders' executive action regarding Title IX expansions and the impact on transgender athletes, alongside an update on the efforts to establish veterinary schools in Arkansas.

01:09 Critical Race Theory Ban in Arkansas Schools: A Legal Battle

07:40 Arkansas' Election Practices Under the Microscope

14:11 Revitalizing the Janet Huckabee Nature Center

19:54 Odds and Ends: Arkansas' Stance on Girls and Women's Sports and Other Updates

Tags
The Arkansas Newswrap 1619 Project/Critical Race TheoryElection 2024Fort SmithTitle IXLyon College
Brandon Tabor
A Northeast Arkansas native from Wynne, I’ve been involved with radio for about 15 years. I got my Bachelor of Arts degree from Henderson State University in Arkadelphia, where I also served as an award-winning News Director for 2 years at KSWH-LP.
See stories by Brandon Tabor
Matthew Moore
Matthew Moore is a reporter producer for Ozarks At Large. Before going into journalism, Matthew spent time in the music production industry, working with artists such as Reba McEntire, Steve Martin, 2 Chainz, and Chris Thile.
See stories by Matthew Moore
Daniel Breen
Daniel Breen is a third-year undergraduate journalism student at the University of Arkansas at Little Rock.
See stories by Daniel Breen