The Arkansas Newswrap: Budget Cuts, Affordable Housing in Rural Arkansas, and Tuition Increases

By Jonathan Seaborn,
Brandon Tabor
Published June 10, 2024 at 11:15 AM CDT

In this week’s episode of The Arkansas Newswrap, we cover the Little Rock School District's efforts to reduce its budget by $16 million, leading to teacher layoffs and program cuts. We delve into a Netflix series filmed in Pulaski County Jail which has sparked debate among Arkansas officials. The episode also addresses the ongoing barriers and opportunities for affordable housing in rural Arkansas, as discussed by journalist Mary Hennigan. Additionally, we cover the ASU System Board of Trustees' decision to raise tuition and the appointment of a new system president. Join hosts Jonathan Seaborne and Brandon Tabor as they unpack these issues and more.

01:02 Affordable Housing Challenges in Rural Arkansas

08:44 Little Rock School District Budget Cuts

17:23 Netflix Series Sparks Controversy in Pulaski County Jail

22:32 Arkansas State University System Tuition Hike

Jonathan Seaborn
Jonathan Seaborn is General Manager of Little Rock Public Radio.
Brandon Tabor
A Northeast Arkansas native from Wynne, I’ve been involved with radio for about 15 years. I got my Bachelor of Arts degree from Henderson State University in Arkadelphia, where I also served as an award-winning News Director for 2 years at KSWH-LP.
