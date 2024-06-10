The Arkansas Newswrap: Budget Cuts, Affordable Housing in Rural Arkansas, and Tuition Increases

In this week’s episode of The Arkansas Newswrap, we cover the Little Rock School District's efforts to reduce its budget by $16 million, leading to teacher layoffs and program cuts. We delve into a Netflix series filmed in Pulaski County Jail which has sparked debate among Arkansas officials. The episode also addresses the ongoing barriers and opportunities for affordable housing in rural Arkansas, as discussed by journalist Mary Hennigan. Additionally, we cover the ASU System Board of Trustees' decision to raise tuition and the appointment of a new system president. Join hosts Jonathan Seaborne and Brandon Tabor as they unpack these issues and more.

01:02 Affordable Housing Challenges in Rural Arkansas

08:44 Little Rock School District Budget Cuts

17:23 Netflix Series Sparks Controversy in Pulaski County Jail

22:32 Arkansas State University System Tuition Hike

