Regional News
The Arkansas Newswrap graphic.
The Arkansas Newswrap

The Arkansas Newswrap: Legislative Session, Meth’s Impact, and Depression Treatment

By Brandon Tabor,
Daniel Breen
Published June 14, 2024 at 5:30 PM CDT

In this week’s episode of The Arkansas Newswrap, hosts Daniel Breen and Brandon Tabor cover a range of pressing topics. The Arkansas Legislature is heading back for a special session, primarily due to funding issues at the Game and Fish Commission. They explore the societal impact of methamphetamine in rural America with guest Olivia Weeks, and introduce a promising new treatment for major depressive disorder discussed by Dr. Amy Grooms from UAMS.

Additionally, the episode provides updates on the Arkansas Museum of Fine Arts' anniversary and upcoming exhibitions, as well as details on Juneteenth celebrations in Jonesboro. Tune in for these stories and more.

01:07 Special Legislative Session in Arkansas

08:53 Exploring Methamphetamine's Impact on Rural America

16:21 New Treatment for Major Depressive Disorder

21:09 Odds and Ends: Arkansas Museum of Fine Arts and Juneteenth

The Arkansas Newswrap
Brandon Tabor
A Northeast Arkansas native from Wynne, I’ve been involved with radio for about 15 years. I got my Bachelor of Arts degree from Henderson State University in Arkadelphia, where I also served as an award-winning News Director for 2 years at KSWH-LP.
Daniel Breen
Daniel Breen is a third-year undergraduate journalism student at the University of Arkansas at Little Rock.
