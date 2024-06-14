The Arkansas Newswrap: Legislative Session, Meth’s Impact, and Depression Treatment

In this week’s episode of The Arkansas Newswrap, hosts Daniel Breen and Brandon Tabor cover a range of pressing topics. The Arkansas Legislature is heading back for a special session, primarily due to funding issues at the Game and Fish Commission. They explore the societal impact of methamphetamine in rural America with guest Olivia Weeks, and introduce a promising new treatment for major depressive disorder discussed by Dr. Amy Grooms from UAMS.

Additionally, the episode provides updates on the Arkansas Museum of Fine Arts' anniversary and upcoming exhibitions, as well as details on Juneteenth celebrations in Jonesboro. Tune in for these stories and more.

01:07 Special Legislative Session in Arkansas

08:53 Exploring Methamphetamine's Impact on Rural America

16:21 New Treatment for Major Depressive Disorder

21:09 Odds and Ends: Arkansas Museum of Fine Arts and Juneteenth