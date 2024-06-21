The Arkansas Newswrap: Tax Cuts, Abortion Law, and Hard Miles Film

In this week’s episode of The Arkansas Newswrap, hosts Daniel Breen and Brandon Tabor recap the Arkansas Legislature's special session, which focused on new tax cuts and funding for the Game and Fish Commission. Dr. Amy Galdamez discusses why she supports loosening the state's abortion ban. Filmmaker R. J. Daniel Hanna talks about his new film 'Hard Miles,' based on a true story. Additional topics include Miss Arkansas Camille Cathey and A-State athlete Bradley Jelmert's Olympic Trials participation. Plus, a legal battle involving petition signature collection at Rose Bud Summerfest.

01:07 Arkansas Legislature's Special Session Recap

06:38 Debate on Arkansas Abortion Ban

11:51 Interview with Filmmaker R. J. Daniel Hanna

19:38 Odds and Ends: Local News Highlights