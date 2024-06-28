© 2024 KASU
The Arkansas Newswrap: South Arkansas Recovery, Tornado Trends, and Techno Stress in Education

By Brandon Tabor,
Daniel Breen
Published June 28, 2024 at 5:30 PM CDT

In this week’s episode of The Arkansas Newswrap, hosts Daniel Breen and Brandon Tabor cover a range of timely and impactful stories. They delve into the community recovery efforts in Fordyce following a mass shooting, explore new research indicating a potential eastward shift of Tornado Alley, and discuss the increasing 'techno stress' faced by Arkansas teachers with insights from Dr. Jason Reeves. Additionally, updates are provided on the Arkansas Racing Commission's casino licensing in Pope County and the Arkansas Graveler race event in Jonesboro.

01:07 Community Rebuilds After Mass Shooting

07:18 Tornado Alley Shifting Eastward

13:24 Techno Stress in Arkansas Teachers

20:34 Casino License Controversy in Pope County

22:23 Arkansas Graveler Event Highlights

Brandon Tabor
A Northeast Arkansas native from Wynne, I’ve been involved with radio for about 15 years. I got my Bachelor of Arts degree from Henderson State University in Arkadelphia, where I also served as an award-winning News Director for 2 years at KSWH-LP.
Daniel Breen
Daniel Breen is a reporter and anchor for UA Little Rock Public Radio.
