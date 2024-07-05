© 2024 KASU
The Arkansas Newswrap

The Arkansas Newswrap: Petition Drives, Tourism Controversies, and Epic Bicycle Races

By Daniel Breen
Published July 5, 2024 at 5:30 PM CDT

In this week’s episode of The Arkansas Newswrap, petitioners strive to gather enough signatures to place amendments on the November ballot, with proposals ranging from abortion legalization to sales tax exemption for menstrual products. Controversy brews in Eureka Springs over alleged censorship in a tourism ad featuring a drag performer. Additionally, the inaugural Arkansas Graveler race wraps up in Jonesboro, highlighting the beauty and challenges of gravel cycling across northern Arkansas. Finally, there’s a dispute involving the Saline County Republican Committee regarding their eviction from a property.

01:06 Petition Drives and Signature Challenges

06:03 Eureka Springs Tourism Controversy

15:02 The Inaugural Arkansas Graveler

22:02 Saline County Republican Committee Dispute

Daniel Breen
Daniel Breen is a third-year undergraduate journalism student at the University of Arkansas at Little Rock.
