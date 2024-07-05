The Arkansas Newswrap: Petition Drives, Tourism Controversies, and Epic Bicycle Races

In this week’s episode of The Arkansas Newswrap, petitioners strive to gather enough signatures to place amendments on the November ballot, with proposals ranging from abortion legalization to sales tax exemption for menstrual products. Controversy brews in Eureka Springs over alleged censorship in a tourism ad featuring a drag performer. Additionally, the inaugural Arkansas Graveler race wraps up in Jonesboro, highlighting the beauty and challenges of gravel cycling across northern Arkansas. Finally, there’s a dispute involving the Saline County Republican Committee regarding their eviction from a property.

01:06 Petition Drives and Signature Challenges

06:03 Eureka Springs Tourism Controversy

15:02 The Inaugural Arkansas Graveler

22:02 Saline County Republican Committee Dispute