Regional News
The Arkansas Newswrap: Abortion Rights Battle, Storm Recovery, and Jonesboro's Entertainment District

By Daniel Breen,
Brandon Tabor
Published July 19, 2024 at 6:04 PM CDT

In this week’s episode of The Arkansas Newswrap, hosts Daniel Breen and Brandon Tabor cover the ongoing legal battle over a proposed amendment to legalize abortion in Arkansas, including a lawsuit against the Secretary of State. They also highlight how small communities in northwest Arkansas are recovering from recent storm damage, emphasizing the innovative use of solar-powered phone charging stations in Garfield. Additionally, the episode touches on the debate in Jonesboro over establishing an entertainment district in the city’s historic downtown area, with concerns around safety and economic growth.

01:07 Abortion Amendment Controversy

06:44 Northwest Arkansas Storm Recovery

13:30 Jonesboro Entertainment District Debate

20:04 Odds and Ends: Election Rules and Bridge Updates

Daniel Breen
Daniel Breen is a reporter and anchor for UA Little Rock Public Radio.
Brandon Tabor
A Northeast Arkansas native from Wynne, I’ve been involved with radio for about 15 years. I got my Bachelor of Arts degree from Henderson State University in Arkadelphia, where I also served as an award-winning News Director for 2 years at KSWH-LP.
