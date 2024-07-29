© 2024 KASU
Regional News
The Arkansas Newswrap graphic.
The Arkansas Newswrap

The Arkansas Newswrap: Kamala Harris's Campaign, Bike Nonprofit, and Watermelon Festival

By Matthew Moore,
Daniel BreenBrandon Tabor
Published July 29, 2024 at 11:27 AM CDT

In this week's episode of The Arkansas Newswrap, hosts Daniel Breen, Brandon Tabor, and Matthew Moore discuss Arkansas Democrats' support for Kamala Harris following Joe Biden's decision not to seek a second term. They also feature a nonprofit in northwest Arkansas that has opened a third location to distribute refurbished bikes and Cave City's renowned Watermelon Festival. The show also covers the impact of Harris's candidacy on local races, reactions from Arkansas's GOP, and more local news including the update on the Arkansas abortion amendment and the final tour of the Ozark Mountain Daredevils.

01:10 Kamala Harris's Presidential Bid and Arkansas Politics

07:57 Pedal It Forward: Expanding Bike Access in Northwest Arkansas

12:53 Cave City Watermelon Festival: A Sweet Tradition

20:03 Odds and Ends: News Updates and Upcoming Events in Arkansas

The Arkansas Newswrap
Matthew Moore
Matthew Moore is a reporter producer for Ozarks At Large. Before going into journalism, Matthew spent time in the music production industry, working with artists such as Reba McEntire, Steve Martin, 2 Chainz, and Chris Thile.
Daniel Breen
Daniel Breen is a reporter and anchor for UA Little Rock Public Radio.
Brandon Tabor
A Northeast Arkansas native from Wynne, I’ve been involved with radio for about 15 years. I got my Bachelor of Arts degree from Henderson State University in Arkadelphia, where I also served as an award-winning News Director for 2 years at KSWH-LP.
