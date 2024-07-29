The Arkansas Newswrap: Kamala Harris's Campaign, Bike Nonprofit, and Watermelon Festival

In this week's episode of The Arkansas Newswrap, hosts Daniel Breen, Brandon Tabor, and Matthew Moore discuss Arkansas Democrats' support for Kamala Harris following Joe Biden's decision not to seek a second term. They also feature a nonprofit in northwest Arkansas that has opened a third location to distribute refurbished bikes and Cave City's renowned Watermelon Festival. The show also covers the impact of Harris's candidacy on local races, reactions from Arkansas's GOP, and more local news including the update on the Arkansas abortion amendment and the final tour of the Ozark Mountain Daredevils.

01:10 Kamala Harris's Presidential Bid and Arkansas Politics

07:57 Pedal It Forward: Expanding Bike Access in Northwest Arkansas

12:53 Cave City Watermelon Festival: A Sweet Tradition

20:03 Odds and Ends: News Updates and Upcoming Events in Arkansas

