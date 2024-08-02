© 2024 KASU
The Arkansas Newswrap: EPA Grants, Food Deserts Solutions, and Interlocal Agreements Explained

By Brandon Tabor,
Daniel BreenMatthew Moore
Published August 2, 2024 at 5:34 PM CDT

In this week's episode of The Arkansas Newswrap, nearly $100 million in EPA grants get awarded to three of Arkansas's largest metro regions to reduce climate pollution. The episode also addresses the state's food desert issue, spotlighting innovative solutions like mobile grocery stores in Little Rock. Additionally, Jay Barth provides insights into interlocal agreements and their impact on Arkansans, with specific reference to the Crowley's Ridge Library System. Other updates include recent ballot initiatives for medical marijuana and casino licensing, as well as a branding initiative in Bella Vista.

01:00 EPA's $100 Million Grant to Arkansas Metro Areas

07:38 Addressing Food Deserts in Little Rock

15:26 Understanding Interlocal Agreements in Arkansas

21:03 Odds and Ends: Local News Updates

Brandon Tabor
A Northeast Arkansas native from Wynne, I’ve been involved with radio for about 15 years. I got my Bachelor of Arts degree from Henderson State University in Arkadelphia, where I also served as an award-winning News Director for 2 years at KSWH-LP.
Daniel Breen
Daniel Breen is a reporter and anchor for UA Little Rock Public Radio.
Matthew Moore
Matthew Moore is a reporter producer for Ozarks At Large. Before going into journalism, Matthew spent time in the music production industry, working with artists such as Reba McEntire, Steve Martin, 2 Chainz, and Chris Thile.
