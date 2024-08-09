The Arkansas Newswrap: Maternal Health, Carbon Removal, and Jonesboro's New Entertainment District

In this week’s episode of The Arkansas Newswrap, hosts Matthew Moore, Daniel Breen, and Brandon Tabor cover a range of timely and impactful stories. They delve into the lack of follow-up care for mothers experiencing postpartum depression in northwest Arkansas with insights from Dr. Joe Thompson, CEO of the Arkansas Center for Health Improvement. They also tour a new carbon removal facility in Pine Bluff that's aiming to lead the carbon sequestration industry. Additionally, they discuss the newly approved entertainment district in Jonesboro and its implications for residents. Other updates include ballot issues in Northeast Arkansas, a recall effort in Wynne, and the Arkansas Attorney General’s stance on new employment rules by the Biden administration.

01:10 Postpartum Depression in Northwest Arkansas

07:08 Carbon Removal Plant in Pine Bluff

13:40 Jonesboro's New Entertainment District

19:44 Odds and Ends: Local News Highlights

