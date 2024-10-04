The Arkansas Newswrap: Marijuana Amendment, Eureka Springs Emergency, Ashley McBride Concert

This week's episode of The Arkansas Newswrap covers the uncertain future of the amendment to expand Arkansas's medical marijuana program, including legal challenges related to signature validation. Additionally, the episode details Eureka Springs's state of emergency due to a sewage plant breach and waterline failures, highlighting the city's aging infrastructure and the financial challenges in addressing it. Country singer Ashley McBryde's upcoming performance with the Delta Symphony Orchestra in Arkansas is also featured, including insights from the orchestra's founder Dr. Neale Bartee. Other news includes a lawsuit against YouTube's parent company and a new development in the decades-old Morgan Nick disappearance case.

01:10 The Uncertain Fate of Arkansas Medical Marijuana Amendment

10:02 Eureka Springs Declares State of Emergency

15:14 Ashley McBride's Unique Symphony Collaboration

21:51 Odds and Ends: Legal Battles and Cold Cases