Regional News
The Arkansas Newswrap: Marijuana Amendment, Eureka Springs Emergency, Ashley McBride Concert

By Matthew Moore,
Daniel BreenBrandon Tabor
Published October 4, 2024 at 5:30 PM CDT

This week's episode of The Arkansas Newswrap covers the uncertain future of the amendment to expand Arkansas's medical marijuana program, including legal challenges related to signature validation. Additionally, the episode details Eureka Springs's state of emergency due to a sewage plant breach and waterline failures, highlighting the city's aging infrastructure and the financial challenges in addressing it. Country singer Ashley McBryde's upcoming performance with the Delta Symphony Orchestra in Arkansas is also featured, including insights from the orchestra's founder Dr. Neale Bartee. Other news includes a lawsuit against YouTube's parent company and a new development in the decades-old Morgan Nick disappearance case.

01:10 The Uncertain Fate of Arkansas Medical Marijuana Amendment

10:02 Eureka Springs Declares State of Emergency

15:14 Ashley McBride's Unique Symphony Collaboration

21:51 Odds and Ends: Legal Battles and Cold Cases

Matthew Moore
Matthew Moore is a reporter producer for Ozarks At Large. Before going into journalism, Matthew spent time in the music production industry, working with artists such as Reba McEntire, Steve Martin, 2 Chainz, and Chris Thile.
Daniel Breen
Daniel Breen is a reporter and anchor for UA Little Rock Public Radio.
Brandon Tabor
A Northeast Arkansas native from Wynne, I’ve been involved with radio for about 15 years. I got my Bachelor of Arts degree from Henderson State University in Arkadelphia, where I also served as an award-winning News Director for 2 years at KSWH-LP.
