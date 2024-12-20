© 2024 KASU
Your Connection to Music, News, Arts and Views for Over 65 Years
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Regional News
The Arkansas Newswrap graphic.
The Arkansas Newswrap

The Arkansas Newswrap: Migrant Concerns, Historic Building, and Tornado Commemoration

Published December 20, 2024 at 4:03 PM CST

In this week's episode of The Arkansas Newswrap, we look at the challenges faced by Arkansas groups serving migrants and refugees under the upcoming Trump administration. We discuss the condemnation of a historic building in Northeast Arkansas, left empty for decades, and the unique commemoration by two artists in Rogers of recent spring tornadoes. Other stories include updates from the Arkansas State Capitol, a portrait dedication of legendary lawman Bass Reeves, and the theatrical production 'Shucked' at the Walton Arts Center.

01:10 Impact of Trump's Immigration Policies on Arkansas
09:13 Tornado Town: Art from Disaster
16:58 Historic Building in Jonesboro Condemned
20:43 Odds and Ends: Bass Reeves Portrait and Local Events

The Arkansas Newswrap