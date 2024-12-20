The Arkansas Newswrap: Migrant Concerns, Historic Building, and Tornado Commemoration
In this week's episode of The Arkansas Newswrap, we look at the challenges faced by Arkansas groups serving migrants and refugees under the upcoming Trump administration. We discuss the condemnation of a historic building in Northeast Arkansas, left empty for decades, and the unique commemoration by two artists in Rogers of recent spring tornadoes. Other stories include updates from the Arkansas State Capitol, a portrait dedication of legendary lawman Bass Reeves, and the theatrical production 'Shucked' at the Walton Arts Center.
01:10 Impact of Trump's Immigration Policies on Arkansas
09:13 Tornado Town: Art from Disaster
16:58 Historic Building in Jonesboro Condemned
20:43 Odds and Ends: Bass Reeves Portrait and Local Events