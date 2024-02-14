© 2024 KASU
The Oakland As hire the first female primary play-by-play announcer in MLB history

By Ayana Archie
Published February 14, 2024 at 3:49 AM CST
Colorado Rockies television announcer Jenny Cavnar, right, jokes with Vinny Castilla, center, special assistant to the Rockies general manager, and Denver Broncos fullback Andy Janovich after they took part in the UC Healthy Swings Charity Home Run Derby Tuesday, June 11, 2019, in Coors Field in Denver.
David Zalubowski
/
AP
The Oakland Athletics have hired the first woman in MLB history to be a team's primary play-by-play announcer, the A's announced Tuesday.

Jenny Cavnar will call most of the team's games during the 2024 season.

Cavnar served as a backup play-by-play announcer and pre- and postgame host for the Colorado Rockies for the past 12 years. She additionally has five Emmys and received Colorado Sportscaster of the Year in 2021.

"It is a dream come true to join the broadcast team for the Oakland A's and their rich baseball history," Cavnar said in a statement to MLB.com. "Growing up the daughter of a baseball coach, I have loved the game from a young age, along with the stories, history and relationships the game provides."

On a SiriusXM radio interview, she said, "I share in the fact that there's been so many other women before me who have carved out their opportunities and taken their trails and blazed them, and we're just going to keep going."

