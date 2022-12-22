A MARTÍNEZ, HOST:

Good morning. I'm A Martínez. Lionel Messi didn't just beat the French in the World Cup. He also beat an egg. The 2019 photo of an egg used to be Instagram's most liked picture until a photo of Messi and his teammates celebrating. Over 71 million likes makes it the most liked in Instagram history. The egg's account conceded the crown but opened up an egg-cellent (ph) debate on whether Messi or Cristiano Ronaldo is the best player ever, a debate which at this point really is kind of a yolk. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.