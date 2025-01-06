© 2025 KASU
Tornadoes hit southern Arkansas as snow falls in the north

KASU | By Brandon Tabor
Published January 6, 2025 at 11:59 AM CST
Tornadoes were spotted in southern Arkansas on Sunday while some places in the northern part of the state grappled with freezing temperatures and snow.

At around 2:05 PM, a local firefighter in Lincoln County reported to the National Weather Service that they captured video of a tornado spotted just southwest of Avery. Another tornado was reported in the county just southeast of Rose Hill. The NWS said the tornado reportedly caused some minor damage to trees and chicken houses.

Meanwhile in the opposite part of the state, Fayetteville in Northwest Arkansas received about 0.5 inches of snow around midnight. 0.8 inches of snow was also reported near Colfax, about 3 miles southwest of Mountain Home.

Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders on Sunday issued a winter weather emergency declaration ahead of the winter storms. It provides exceptions to commercial and emergency vehicles through Monday.
Brandon Tabor
