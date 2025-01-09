City of Jonesboro Prepares for Winter Storm, Offers Safety Tips

As a snowstorm makes its way into Northeast Arkansas, the City of Jonesboro is enacting their inclement weather procedures. Officials are also encouraging residents to prioritize safety both on the road and on the road.

City Preparedness Measures

The city said in Thursday's press release that the Municipal Building will remain open on Friday. Also, the Streets Department have been working 12-hour shifts pre-treating bridges with sand to improve traction, as well as prioritizing clearing major thoroughfares and roadways that lead to vital services. AR-DOT will be responsible for clearing state highways which include Highland Drive (AR-18), Red Wolf Boulevard (AR-1), Johnson Avenue (AR-91, AR-141, AR-49), and Southwest Drive (US-49 & AR-91).

Jonesboro officials said that emergency responders, including the Jonesboro Fire and Police Departments are on high alert to address any weather-related incidents.

Earlier this week, the city announced a list of local warming shelters. One of the shelters, the Earl Bell Community Center, will be serving as the primary warming shelter. The Salvation Army of Jonesboro will continue serving as an overnight warming shelter. JET will operate on limited routes Friday to provide free transportation to and from the warming centers when road conditions improve.

The city said they will also coordinate with Craighead County Emergency Officials, as well as the Red Cross if more overnight accommodations are needed.

Winter Driving Tips

The city is also encouraging residents to stay home during the inclement winter weather. However, for people who must travel on the roads, they offer the following tips:



Clear snow and ice from your vehicle before driving.

Drive slowly and increase the distance between vehicles, as stopping distances on icy roads can be three to nine times longer.

Be especially cautious on bridges and overpasses, which freeze faster than regular roads.

Avoid sudden stops or turns to reduce the risk of skidding.

Use headlights to increase visibility.

Remember, 4-wheel drive and all-wheel drive vehicles improve traction but do not aid in stopping.

Keep an inclement weather kit in your vehicle, including essentials such as blankets, water, and a flashlight.

If you become stranded, stay with your vehicle and call for assistance.

In the event of a crash, move vehicles off the roadway if possible and contact law enforcement for a report.

Residents who must travel can also check idrivearkansas.com for the latest road conditions.

