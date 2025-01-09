Poinsett County opens warming shelters ahead of winter storms

Emergency officials in Poinsett County have posted a list of local warming shelters to help residents stay safe during the inclement winter weather.

The county posted on their Facebook page on Wednesday the following warming shelters:



HARRISBURG

Community Center Building, 203 W South St

FISHER

Methodist Church Youth Center, 211 First St

MARKED TREE

City Hall, 1 Elm St., Open 24 hrs

WALDENBURG

City Hall, 5647 AR Hwy 14, Weiner

TYRONZA

Senior Citizen Building, 135 Main St

LEPANTO

First Baptist Church, 302 Kenwood Ave

TRUMANN

Police Dept, 221 S. Melton will be open 24 hrs (short-term) Trumann School District Pre-k Safe Room, 1200 Cedar St. Stepping Stones Sanctuary, 904 Speedway Trumann Recreation Center (TRC) will be open for longer term shelter in an emergency event, should the city lose electricity for an extended period of time. The city will announce on our Facebook page and City website should the TRC be opened.



Poinsett County Office of Emergence Management Director, Scotty Williams, said that the warming shelters should only be used for residents who are experiencing long term power outages and inclement weather. Williams said anyone with questions can call him at 870-408-2856.