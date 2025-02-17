State of Emergency declared as winter storm targets Northeast Arkansas

Much of the Upper Delta and Mid-South could see sleet and snow this week. The National Weather Service has issued winter storm watches and warnings ahead of a storm system expected to impact the area after noon on Tuesday.

"There's going to be an area of heavy snow over the northern Ozarks; over central and southern Missouri that's going to spread east into the Ohio Valley," said Phil Baker, meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Memphis, Tenn. "We are expecting snow amounts anywhere from 3 to 5 inches over northeast Arkansas, east across the Missouri Boothill into northwest Tennessee."

Baker said the wind chill could drop 5 to 8 degrees below zero by Thursday, which means that the snow could stay on the ground longer. He recommended stocking up with food and other supplies before the storm hits to avoid unnecessary traveling while there's snow on the ground. If you have to go out, Baker recommends being prepared.

"If you have to venture out, make sure you have plenty of warm clothing with you and pack blankets in the car, water, anything that you might need just in case you happen to get stranded," Baker said.

During the previous cold snap, Baker said there were multiple reports of house fires caused by people not using space heater safely. Baker said to make sure that heaters are turned away from flammable objects in the house, and to not use kerosene-based heaters indoors to prevent carbon monoxide poisoning.

Meanwhile, Arkansas Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders has issued a State of Emergency ahead of the storm system that is expected to last until Feb. 24. The order eases some restrictions for commercial vehicles transporting essential goods and utility equipment. Vehicles may also bypass the state's weigh stations, but must still follow size and weight restrictions.

The City of Jonesboro also has the following locations open as warming stations:

Earl Bell Community Center (1212 S. Church St) & Jonesboro Youth Community Center (1421 W. Nettleton Ave.)

Open 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday-Friday and 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday.

Allen Park Community Center (3609 Race St.) & Parker Park Community Center (1506 N. Church St.)

Open 3:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. Monday-Friday and 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday.

The Salvation Army of Jonesboro (800 Cate Ave.) (ONLY overnight shelter)

Check-in is from 4 p.m. to 5 a.m. daily. Hot meals for the community served daily at 5:30 p.m. at no cost. Check-out follows breakfast



The city's JET bus system will also provide free rides to and from the centers. The city also remined residents of United Way's Arkansas 211 hotline. United Way said the hotline is available 24 hours-a-day at no cost for callers to confidentially get connected to various services across the state. Services include:

Food and Shelter

Utilities assistance

Crisis and health services, including mental

Employment opportunities

Personal needs such as diapers, hygiene items, and clothing support

Money for gas and taxi fare

Disaster relief

The City of Jonesboro said calls are tailored to the caller's location and are available in multiple languages. A list of other warming shelters across the state from the Arkansas Department of Emergency Management is on the KASU.org weather page.