Local Winter Weather Closures

The National Weather Service issued an Extreme Cold Warning to parts of Northeast Arkansas starting Wednesday, Feb. 19.

The National Weather Service issued a winter storm warning on Monday. A mix of sleet and snow started on Tuesday and stopped early Wednesday morning. The cold temperatures could keep the roads slick.

KASU News has compiled announcements and closures for the area.

Closings

Arkansas State University Jonesboro is closed on Thursday. Face-to-face classes are canceled, but online courses will continue as usual. The university's Facebook page has modified dining service hours. The men's basketball home game will be played as scheduled.

Batesville School District and Preschool locations are closed on Thursday. All after-school activities are canceled.

Blytheville School District is closed on Thursday.

Brookland Public Schools and City Hall are closed on Wednesday. The All-State Band performances for this weekend have been canceled. The district Basketball Tournament games scheduled for Thursday have been pushed to Friday.

All Black River Technical College campuses are closed on Thursday.

The Craighead County Jonesboro Public Library will be open on Thursday at 11 a.m. and close early at 5 p.m.

Harrisburg School District is closed on Thursday.

Jonesboro Public Schools are closed on Thursday.

Marked Tree School District will be closed on Thursday. However, it will be open as a warming station until 6 p.m. The senior high Basketball Tournament has been postponed to Friday and will start at 4:00 p.m. for the girls' team and 5:15 p.m. for the boys.

Newport School District will be closed on Thursday.