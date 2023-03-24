Flooding, severe weather in the forecast for the Mid-South

The potential for severe weather is expected for Friday, March 24. Andy Sniezak, meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Memphis, spoke to KASU's Brandon Tabor about what the tri-state area could expect to see going into next week.

The flood watch is in effect thru Saturday, March 25 at 7 A.M. Forecasters have also issued a Wind Advisory that will go to Saturday at 3 A.M. Be sure to keep your radio tuned to 91.9 FM and listen on the KASU mobile app for the latest alerts from the National Weather Service.

