© 2023 KASU
Craighead Doughboy Statue - Website Header Background - 2880x210.png
Your Connection to Music, News, Arts and Views for 65 Years
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Weather
KASU News Graphic 300x225.png
Local and Regional Headlines
Here is where you can find news about Jonesboro, Craighead County, and Arkansas at large, as well as news for Missouri and Tennessee.

Flooding, severe weather in the forecast for the Mid-South

KASU | By Brandon Tabor
Published March 24, 2023 at 9:18 AM CDT
nws-severe-wx-3-24-23.jpg
National Weather Service in Memphis
/
Facebook
The National Weather Service in Memphis is expecting severe weather mainly during the evening and afternoon hours across the the Mid-South. Threats include the potential for tornadoes, damaging winds, large hail and locally heavy rain fall. The NWS has issued a Flood Watch and a Wind Advisory that will last through the overnight.

The potential for severe weather is expected for Friday, March 24. Andy Sniezak, meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Memphis, spoke to KASU's Brandon Tabor about what the tri-state area could expect to see going into next week.

The flood watch is in effect thru Saturday, March 25 at 7 A.M. Forecasters have also issued a Wind Advisory that will go to Saturday at 3 A.M. Be sure to keep your radio tuned to 91.9 FM and listen on the KASU mobile app for the latest alerts from the National Weather Service.

See more weather related news and radar of the area here.

Tags
Weather KASU's Morning EditionNational Weather ServiceSevere Weather
Brandon Tabor
A Northeast Arkansas native from Wynne, I’ve been involved with radio for about 15 years. I got my Bachelor of Arts degree from Henderson State University in Arkadelphia, where I also served as an award-winning News Director for 2 years at KSWH-LP.
See stories by Brandon Tabor