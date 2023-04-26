© 2023 KASU
Arkansas REALTORS set up temporary command center to assist tornado victims in Wynne

KASU | By KASU Newsroom
Published April 26, 2023 at 2:54 PM CDT

The Arkansas Realtors Association (ARA) has announced the establishment of a temporary command center in Wynne to provide assistance to the victims of the March tornado in the area. The center will be operational from Wednesday through Friday this week and will offer technical support to those seeking to apply for up to $2,000 in recovery funds.

Located at the Cross County Chamber of Commerce, the center will be open from 9 am to 4 pm each day, offering vital resources to those affected by the disaster. The ARA has pledged up to $1 million in grants for tornado victims through the REALTORS Relief Fund, with approved checks being made available for pickup the following day.

The funds are intended to assist individuals with house payments, rent, or hotel rooms, and the command center will provide technical support to help victims apply for the funds.

