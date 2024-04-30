© 2024 KASU
The complete 2024 Tony Award nominations: Hell's Kitchen, Stereophonic, Outsiders

By Jennifer Vanasco
Published April 30, 2024 at 7:59 AM CDT
<em>Stereophonic</em> is one of the 2024 Tony Award nominees for Best Play.
Julieta Cervantes
/
Stereophonic
Stereophonic is one of the 2024 Tony Award nominees for Best Play.

Jesse Tyler Ferguson and Renée Elise Goldsberry announced the nominations this morning for the 2024 Tony Awards. The complete list is below. The full list will be released shortly.

Best Musical

  • Hell's Kitchen
  • Illinoise
  • The Outsiders
  • Suffs
  • Water for Elephants


Best Revival of a Musical

Best Direction of a Musical

Best Performance by a Leading Actor in a Musical

  • Brody Grant, The Outsiders
  • Jonathan Groff, Merrily We Roll Along
  • Dorian Harewood, The Notebook
  • Brian d'Arcy James, Days of Wine and Roses
  • Eddie Redmayne, Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club


Best Performance by a Leading Actress in a Musical

  • Edin Espinosa, Lempicka
  • Maleah Joi Moon, Hell's Kitchen
  • Kelli O'Hara, Days of Wine and Roses
  • Maryann Plunkett, The Notebook
  • Gayle Rankin, Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club


Best Performance by a Featured Actor in a Musical

Best Performance by a Featured Actress in a Musical

Best Book of a Musical

Best Original Score

Best Orchestrations

Best Choreography

Best Scenic Design in a Musical

Best Costume Design in a Musical

Best Lighting Design in a Musical

Best Sound Design of a Musical

Best Play

  • Jaja's African Hair Braiding
  • Mary Jane
  • Mother Play
  • Prayer for the French Republic
  • Stereophonic


Best Revival of a Play

Best Direction of a Play

Best Performance by a Leading Actor in a Play

  • William Jackson Harper, Uncle Vanya
  • Leslie Odom, Jr., Purlie Victorious
  • Liev Schreiber, Doubt
  • Jeremy Strong, An Enemy of the People
  • Michael Stuhlbarg, Patriots


Best Performance by a Leading Actress in a Play

  • Betsy Aidem, Prayer for the French Republic
  • Jessica Lange, Mother Play
  • Rachel McAdams, Mary Jane
  • Sarah Paulson, Appropriate
  • Amy Ryan, Doubt


Best Performance by a Featured Actor in a Play

Best Performance by a Featured Actress in a Play

Best Scenic Design in a Play

Best Costume Design in a Play

Best Lighting Design in a Play

Best Sound Design of a Play

How to watch the awards

The 2024 Tony Awards, which are being held this year at Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts in New York, will air live on Sunday, June 16 at 8 p.m. ET. Ariana DeBose will return to host. Watch on CBS or on Paramount+ with Showtime. Paramount+ Essential subscribers can watch on demand the next day.

