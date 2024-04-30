The complete 2024 Tony Award nominations: Hell's Kitchen, Stereophonic, Outsiders
Jesse Tyler Ferguson and Renée Elise Goldsberry announced the nominations this morning for the 2024 Tony Awards. The complete list is below. The full list will be released shortly.
Best Musical
- Hell's Kitchen
- Illinoise
- The Outsiders
- Suffs
- Water for Elephants
Best Revival of a Musical
Best Direction of a Musical
Best Performance by a Leading Actor in a Musical
- Brody Grant, The Outsiders
- Jonathan Groff, Merrily We Roll Along
- Dorian Harewood, The Notebook
- Brian d'Arcy James, Days of Wine and Roses
- Eddie Redmayne, Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club
Best Performance by a Leading Actress in a Musical
- Edin Espinosa, Lempicka
- Maleah Joi Moon, Hell's Kitchen
- Kelli O'Hara, Days of Wine and Roses
- Maryann Plunkett, The Notebook
- Gayle Rankin, Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club
Best Performance by a Featured Actor in a Musical
Best Performance by a Featured Actress in a Musical
Best Book of a Musical
Best Original Score
Best Orchestrations
Best Choreography
Best Scenic Design in a Musical
Best Costume Design in a Musical
Best Lighting Design in a Musical
Best Sound Design of a Musical
Best Play
- Jaja's African Hair Braiding
- Mary Jane
- Mother Play
- Prayer for the French Republic
- Stereophonic
Best Revival of a Play
Best Direction of a Play
Best Performance by a Leading Actor in a Play
- William Jackson Harper, Uncle Vanya
- Leslie Odom, Jr., Purlie Victorious
- Liev Schreiber, Doubt
- Jeremy Strong, An Enemy of the People
- Michael Stuhlbarg, Patriots
Best Performance by a Leading Actress in a Play
- Betsy Aidem, Prayer for the French Republic
- Jessica Lange, Mother Play
- Rachel McAdams, Mary Jane
- Sarah Paulson, Appropriate
- Amy Ryan, Doubt
Best Performance by a Featured Actor in a Play
Best Performance by a Featured Actress in a Play
Best Scenic Design in a Play
Best Costume Design in a Play
Best Lighting Design in a Play
Best Sound Design of a Play
How to watch the awards
The 2024 Tony Awards, which are being held this year at Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts in New York, will air live on Sunday, June 16 at 8 p.m. ET. Ariana DeBose will return to host. Watch on CBS or on Paramount+ with Showtime. Paramount+ Essential subscribers can watch on demand the next day.
