The complete 2024 Tony Award nominations: Hell's Kitchen, Stereophonic, Outsiders

Jesse Tyler Ferguson and Renée Elise Goldsberry announced the nominations this morning for the 2024 Tony Awards. The complete list is below. The full list will be released shortly.

Best Musical

Hell's Kitchen

Illinoise

The Outsiders

Suffs

Water for Elephants



Best Revival of a Musical

Best Direction of a Musical

Best Performance by a Leading Actor in a Musical

Brody Grant, The Outsiders

Jonathan Groff, Merrily We Roll Along

Dorian Harewood, The Notebook

Brian d'Arcy James, Days of Wine and Roses

Eddie Redmayne, Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club



Best Performance by a Leading Actress in a Musical

Edin Espinosa, Lempicka

Maleah Joi Moon, Hell's Kitchen

Kelli O'Hara, Days of Wine and Roses

Maryann Plunkett, The Notebook

Gayle Rankin, Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club



Best Performance by a Featured Actor in a Musical

Best Performance by a Featured Actress in a Musical

Best Book of a Musical

Best Original Score

Best Orchestrations

Best Choreography

Best Scenic Design in a Musical

Best Costume Design in a Musical

Best Lighting Design in a Musical

Best Sound Design of a Musical

Best Play

Jaja's African Hair Braiding

Mary Jane

Mother Play

Prayer for the French Republic

Stereophonic



Best Revival of a Play

Best Direction of a Play

Best Performance by a Leading Actor in a Play

William Jackson Harper, Uncle Vanya

Leslie Odom, Jr., Purlie Victorious

Liev Schreiber, Doubt

Jeremy Strong, An Enemy of the People

Michael Stuhlbarg, Patriots



Best Performance by a Leading Actress in a Play

Betsy Aidem, Prayer for the French Republic

Jessica Lange, Mother Play

Rachel McAdams, Mary Jane

Sarah Paulson, Appropriate

Amy Ryan, Doubt



Best Performance by a Featured Actor in a Play

Best Performance by a Featured Actress in a Play

Best Scenic Design in a Play

Best Costume Design in a Play

Best Lighting Design in a Play

Best Sound Design of a Play

How to watch the awards

The 2024 Tony Awards, which are being held this year at Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts in New York, will air live on Sunday, June 16 at 8 p.m. ET. Ariana DeBose will return to host. Watch on CBS or on Paramount+ with Showtime. Paramount+ Essential subscribers can watch on demand the next day.

