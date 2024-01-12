The Arkansas Newswrap
Fridays, 5:00 PM
The Arkansas Newswrap from the Arkansas Newsroom brings together the news directors from the state's public radio stations to discuss some of the biggest stories to impact their region and affect all Arkansans.
Latest Episodes
-
Hear this week's episode of the Arkansas Newswrap, presented by Little Rock Public Radio, KUAF Fayetteville and KASU Jonesboro.
-
The Arkansas Newswrap is a weekly program hosted by news directors from KUAR in Little Rock, KUAF in Fayetteville, and KASU in Jonesboro discussing news from their regions of the state.