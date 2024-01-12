© 2024 KASU
Your Connection to Music, News, Arts and Views for 65 Years
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
The Arkansas Newswrap graphic.
The Arkansas Newswrap
Fridays, 5:00 PM
Hosted by Brandon Tabor
,
Matthew Moore
,
Daniel Breen

The Arkansas Newswrap from the Arkansas Newsroom brings together the news directors from the state's public radio stations to discuss some of the biggest stories to impact their region and affect all Arkansans.

Latest Episodes