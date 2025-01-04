Health and Sports

-
JET services announces a winter weather plan for Friday, Jan. 10.
-
Jonesboro activates inclement weather procedures amid a snowstorm, with road safety measures, warming shelters, and winter travel tips for residents.
-
Chief Justice Karen Baker also denounces an employment agreement between five justices and a judicial employee she attempted to fire last week
-
Instead of building one prison in Charleston, money would be divided among already existing prisons.
-
Stay safe during winter weather in Poinsett County. Find warming shelters in Harrisburg, Fisher, Marked Tree, and more for power outages or emergencies.
-
The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Warning for Northeast Arkansas, leading to closures. The warning will be in effect from noon on Thursday until 6 p.m. on Friday.
-
Monday, Jan. 13, marks the beginning of the 95th General Assembly, also known as the Arkansas Legislative Session. Bill filing began on Nov. 15, 2024. KASU News has compiled and summarized bills from State Senators.
-
Huckabee was nominated to the position by President-elect Donald Trump.
-
Arkansas State Senator Kim Hammer announces his 2026 bid for Secretary of State, focusing on election integrity and serving the people of Arkansas.
-
A-State moves student move-in day to Thursday ahead of a winter storm bringing up to 6 inches of snow. Warming shelters open in Jonesboro.