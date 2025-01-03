Education and Community Culture

-
Starflyer 59, a band from Riverside, Calif., has reimagined three decades worth of their own songs as lullabies.
This week, Wait Wait is live in Chicago with special guest Melissa Josh Gad and panelists Negin Farsad, Rachel Coster, and Josh Gondelman
The fires around Los Angeles arrived just as Hollywood's awards season kicked off. It's an ominous sign at a time when film and TV production is already down.
Former President Jimmy Carter's close friends included the likes of Bob Dylan, Willie Nelson and the Allman brothers.
A series of unexpected events after the narrow election has set up a power struggle in the Minnesota Legislature. Days before the legislative session kicks off, it's unclear who will take control.
Reporters covering a Chinese dissident in Europe were accused of making bomb threats. An NPR investigation now has them wondering if it was the work of the Chinese government or someone else.
UK pop sensation Robbie Williams is the subject of a new biopic, but a lot of Americans have absolutely no idea who he is.
In Mike Leigh's newest film, Marianne Jean-Baptiste stars as an overly critical woman struggling with her mental health. Leigh and Jean-Baptiste talk with NPR's Scott Simon about "Hard Truths."
NPR's Scott Simon speaks to novelist Scott Turow about his latest legal thriller, "Presumed Guilty."
NPR'S Scott Simon speaks with novelist, Anita Desai, about her new book, "Rosarita," and about the dual lives women can lead.