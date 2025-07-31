© 2025 KASU
Here is where you can find news about Jonesboro, Craighead County, and Arkansas at large, as well as news for Missouri and Tennessee.

Arkansas Tax Free Weekend 2025

KASU | By KASU Newsroom
Published July 31, 2025 at 6:02 AM CDT

Tax-Free weekend in Arkansas begins THIS weekend starting at 12:01 A.M. on Saturday, August 2, and ends this Sunday, August 3 at 11:59 P.M. This includes local and state sales or use taxes.

The Jonesboro Economical Transit or JET will be providing free rides on some bus routes on Saturday to accommodate back-to-school shoppers. Details on the routes can be found on Jonesboro.org.

