The Arkansas Newswrap: FEMA offers aid to spring storm survivors across the state

In this week’s episode of The Arkansas Newswrap, hosts Daniel Breen and Brandon Tabor highlight FEMA’s continued assistance for Arkansans affected by the spring storms, new research into smokeless tobacco use among teens, and a historic look aboard the USS Razorback in North Little Rock. The show also features updates on a lawsuit challenging a Ten Commandments display law and the appointment of a new interim superintendent in Blytheville.

01:08 | FEMA Assistance for Storm Victims

FEMA spokesperson Fabian Gutierrez explains how Arkansas residents impacted by the March and April storms can apply for disaster assistance and what documents they need.

06:39 | Smokeless Tobacco and Teens

University of Arkansas researcher Paige Dobbs discusses a new study into youth tobacco use, funded through a settlement with JUUL, and how social media may normalize nicotine products.

13:22 | Touring the USS Razorback

Daniel Breen visits the Arkansas Inland Maritime Museum to explore the history of the USS Razorback submarine and its unique journey from WWII to Riverfront Park.

20:15 | Odds & Ends: 10 Commandments Lawsuit and Blytheville Schools Update

A lawsuit challenges Arkansas's new Ten Commandments display law, and the state education department appoints Brent Miller as interim superintendent of the Blytheville School District.

