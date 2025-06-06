The Arkansas Newswrap: Pine Bluff’s Saenger Theater restoration takes shape

This week on The Arkansas Newswrap, hosts Brandon Tabor and Daniel Breen highlight statewide efforts to preserve history, celebrate creativity, and offer career-building opportunities. We hear about the revival of a historic theater in Pine Bluff, Newport’s Delta Arts Festival and 150th anniversary, and a collaborative project to restore Lake Wedington’s Civilian Conservation Corps-era cabins.

[01:07] Restoring Pine Bluff’s Historic Saenger Theater

A major restoration project is underway to bring the nearly 100-year-old Saenger Theater in downtown Pine Bluff back to life. Once known as the “Showplace of the South,” the theater is the focus of renewed local and federal efforts to revitalize the area and preserve its historic charm.

[08:43] Delta Arts Festival and Newport’s 150th Anniversary

Newport is celebrating both its 150th anniversary and the annual Delta Arts Festival, which has grown from a small local art event into a major cultural festival featuring hundreds of artists, musicians, and community events.

[15:02] Renovating Lake Wedington and Investing in Youth Careers

Volunteers and Job Corps students are working together to restore cabins in the Lake Wedington National Recreation Area, closed since 2019. The project highlights hands-on training opportunities and public-private partnerships to support workforce development and environmental conservation.