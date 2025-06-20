© 2025 KASU
Local and Regional News
The Arkansas Newswrap graphic.
The Arkansas Newswrap

The Arkansas Newswrap: Thousands protest Trump policies as Little Rock joins national movement

By The Arkansas Newsroom
Published June 20, 2025 at 7:28 AM CDT
Thousands of people marched across the Broadway Bridge in Little Rock, Arkansas as part of the "No Kings" protest movement.

In this week’s episode of The Arkansas Newswrap, hosts Daniel Breen and Brandon Tabor recap major stories from across Arkansas. Thousands protest the Trump administration’s actions in Little Rock as part of a national movement. A new report ranks Arkansas near the bottom for child wellbeing, with insights on what’s behind the numbers. Plus, a new album honors Arkansas-born jazz trumpeter Benny Strickler, preserving his unique style for future generations.

01:07 Protests in Little Rock: Thousands join nationwide demonstrations against the Trump administration
06:34 Child wellbeing report: Arkansas ranks 45th in new Kids Count survey, exploring education and economic trends
15:49 Arkansas jazz legacy: New album celebrates trumpeter Benny Strickler’s contributions to jazz history

