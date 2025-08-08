© 2025 KASU
Local and Regional News
The Arkansas Newswrap

The Arkansas Newswrap: Death row lawsuit, Fayetteville reparations, and Guitar Wars

By The Arkansas Newsroom
Published August 8, 2025 at 5:00 PM CDT
This week, Arkansas death row inmates sue to block a new execution method, a Fayetteville nonprofit pushes for reparations for Black residents, and amateur guitarists compete to support music education. Plus, exclusive context on legal battles and local equity initiatives.

00:00 – Intro

01:07 – Death row inmates challenge Arkansas’s nitrogen execution law
Ten Arkansas death row inmates file suit in Pulaski County Circuit Court, arguing the state’s new nitrogen gas execution law is unconstitutional and vague. The discussion explores court precedent, legislative debate, and how other states use this method.

08:34 – Fayetteville nonprofit pursues reparations despite new state law
A Fayetteville nonprofit continues its campaign for local reparations for Black residents, despite Arkansas’s new restrictions on diversity, equity, and inclusion. Local leaders, community members, and national experts discuss equity training and the path forward.

17:26 – Guitar Wars: Supporting music education in Arkansas
Amateur guitarists gather in Little Rock for Guitar Wars: Revenge of the Riffs, a competition funding free lessons and instruments for students statewide. The event is free and features both youth and adult divisions, plus a live drum-off during intermission.

The Arkansas Newsroom
 The Arkansas Newsroom is a collaboration between public radio stations in Arkansas: KUAF in Fayetteville, KASU in Jonesboro, and Little Rock Public Radio.
