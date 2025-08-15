The Arkansas Newswrap: Immigration law changes, UA traffic plans, Beatles at the Ridge

This week’s headlines from The Arkansas Newswrap include Arkansas law enforcement agencies expanding cooperation with federal immigration authorities, the University of Arkansas in Fayetteville preparing for more students — and more traffic, and Walnut Ridge getting ready for a Beatles-inspired festival nearly 60 years after the Fab Four’s surprise landing there. Plus, a federal appeals court allows the state’s ban on certain gender-affirming treatments for minors to take effect, and Jonesboro breaks ground on a new airport terminal.

00:00 – Intro

01:07 – Arkansas police agencies join federal immigration program

Arkansas law now requires county sheriffs to work with federal immigration authorities, expanding the use of the 287(g) program. Arkansas Times journalists Benjamin Hardy and Ariel Robinson discuss how the law changes local cooperation and the potential impacts on communities. Read more at arktimes.com

10:59 – Parking and transit updates at University of Arkansas

As students return to Fayetteville, parking and transit officials prepare for a surge in campus traffic. Drew Watzke with the university’s Parking and Transit Department outlines new bus routes, trail access, and plans to ease congestion.

14:42 – Beatles at the Ridge Festival returns to Walnut Ridge

Terrance Ward from the Lawrence County Chamber of Commerce shares the story behind Walnut Ridge’s Beatles connection and details on this year’s festival, featuring live performances from local talent and the Liverpool Legends. More at beatlesattheridge.com

22:03 – Odds and Ends: Gender-Affirming Care, Jonesboro Airport Terminal

A federal appeals court allows Arkansas to enforce its 2021 ban on certain gender-affirming treatments for minors. In Jonesboro, officials break ground on a new $6 million airport terminal to replace the building damaged by a 2020 tornado.