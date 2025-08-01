© 2025 KASU
Your Connection to Music, News, Arts and Views for Over 65 Years
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Local and Regional News
The Arkansas Newswrap graphic.
The Arkansas Newswrap

The Arkansas Newswrap: Devil’s Den case, school mental health, and Eureka Springs festival

By The Arkansas Newsroom
Published August 1, 2025 at 5:00 PM CDT
Arkansas State Police Director Col. Mike Hagar addresses the media at the agency's headquarters on Thursday, July 31, 2025.
Daniel Breen
/
Little Rock Public Radio
Arkansas State Police Director Col. Mike Hagar addresses the media at the agency's headquarters on Thursday, July 31, 2025.

This week’s Arkansas Newswrap covers the arrest in a double homicide case at Devil’s Den State Park, efforts to integrate mental health care into schools and pediatric offices, and the history and impact of the Ozark Folk Festival in Eureka Springs. The show recaps the top stories from across the state, bringing context and insight to the issues that matter most to Arkansans.

  • 01:07 – Arrest Made in Devil’s Den State Park Double Homicide
    A former elementary school teacher is arrested and charged with capital murder after two people are killed while hiking in Devil’s Den State Park. State officials, including Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders, address the media and discuss the ongoing investigation, the impact on the Brink family, and the community’s response.
  • 07:10 – Integrating Mental Health Care in Arkansas Schools and Pediatric Offices
    Two Central Arkansas healthcare providers partner to expand mental health resources for young people. The Arkansas MAP program trains pediatricians, teachers, and school counselors to better recognize and address behavioral health challenges, aiming to build resilience and improve early intervention for students across the state.
  • 14:14 – 78th Annual Original Ozark Folk Festival in Eureka Springs
    Eureka Springs prepares for the 78th Ozark Folk Festival, a tradition dating to 1947. Organizer Nancy Paddock discusses the festival’s legacy, local music culture, and the festival’s impact on the community and local economy. Details are available at ozarkfolk.com.
Tags
Talk Business on KASU - Season 2025 Local and Regional News
The Arkansas Newsroom
 The Arkansas Newsroom is a collaboration between public radio stations in Arkansas: KUAF in Fayetteville, KASU in Jonesboro, and Little Rock Public Radio.
See stories by The Arkansas Newsroom