The Arkansas Newswrap: Devil’s Den case, school mental health, and Eureka Springs festival

This week’s Arkansas Newswrap covers the arrest in a double homicide case at Devil’s Den State Park, efforts to integrate mental health care into schools and pediatric offices, and the history and impact of the Ozark Folk Festival in Eureka Springs. The show recaps the top stories from across the state, bringing context and insight to the issues that matter most to Arkansans.



01:07 – Arrest Made in Devil’s Den State Park Double Homicide

A former elementary school teacher is arrested and charged with capital murder after two people are killed while hiking in Devil’s Den State Park. State officials, including Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders, address the media and discuss the ongoing investigation, the impact on the Brink family, and the community’s response.

07:10 – Integrating Mental Health Care in Arkansas Schools and Pediatric Offices

Two Central Arkansas healthcare providers partner to expand mental health resources for young people. The Arkansas MAP program trains pediatricians, teachers, and school counselors to better recognize and address behavioral health challenges, aiming to build resilience and improve early intervention for students across the state.

14:14 – 78th Annual Original Ozark Folk Festival in Eureka Springs

Eureka Springs prepares for the 78th Ozark Folk Festival, a tradition dating to 1947. Organizer Nancy Paddock discusses the festival’s legacy, local music culture, and the festival’s impact on the community and local economy. Details are available at ozarkfolk.com.