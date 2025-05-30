The Arkansas Newswrap: Search continues for escaped inmate Grant Hardin

In this week’s episode of The Arkansas Newswrap, hosts Daniel Breen and Brandon Tabor examine Arkansas's top stories. The search continues for escaped inmate and former police chief Grant Hardin. Meanwhile, the Arkansas State Board of Education takes control of the Blytheville School District, citing long-standing performance concerns. Finally, a national investigation highlights the human cost of a for-profit hospital chain’s bankruptcy, including impacts in Arkansas.

01:07 Escaped inmate search draws national attention

Grant Hardin, a former police chief serving 80 years for rape and murder, escaped from Calico Rock prison. The FBI is offering a reward as the manhunt continues, raising concerns about procedural failures in prison security.

07:09 State assumes control of Blytheville School District

After years of academic and administrative issues, the Arkansas State Board of Education voted to dissolve the local Blytheville School Board. Community members supported the decision, hoping for improvements in student outcomes.

14:24 For-profit hospital bankruptcy impacts Arkansans

A deep dive into Steward Health Care’s bankruptcy reveals hundreds of lawsuits and patient deaths linked to cost-cutting measures. Reporter Hannah Levintova discusses her investigation into the private equity model's effect on patient care.