Local and Regional News
The Arkansas Newswrap graphic.
The Arkansas Newswrap

The Arkansas Newswrap: Law expands Ivermectin access despite medical warnings

By The Arkansas Newsroom
Published March 31, 2025 at 9:49 AM CDT

A new Arkansas law will allow over-the-counter sales of Ivermectin, despite skepticism from mainstream medical organizations. We break down the debate around its safety and political significance. Also this week, we explore how doulas are helping reshape maternal care across the state, and how a music festival in northeast Arkansas is honoring Johnny Cash’s legacy. Plus, Lizzo is set to portray Sister Rosetta Tharpe in a new biopic, and former Governor Mike Huckabee moves closer to a new diplomatic post.

01:09 — Ivermectin access expanded
07:21 — Doulas and maternal care in Arkansas
13:54 — Honoring Johnny Cash at the Arkansas Roots Music Festival
21:10 — Odds and Ends: June Carter Cash, Sister Rosetta Tharpe, and Mike Huckabee

The Arkansas Newsroom
 The Arkansas Newsroom is a collaboration between public radio stations in Arkansas: KUAF in Fayetteville, KASU in Jonesboro, and Little Rock Public Radio.
