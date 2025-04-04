The Arkansas Newswrap: Tyson Foods faces scrutiny from workers and shareholders

In this episode, Daniel Breen and Brandon Tabor cover recent tornado damage in Northeast Arkansas and the response from local officials. As the 2025 Arkansas legislative session nears its end, they also explore bills on public displays of the Ten Commandments, state library oversight, prison funding, and changes to the ballot initiative process. Plus, Tyson Foods faces scrutiny from labor activists, shareholders, and lawmakers over its treatment of workers.

01:10 Tornado recovery in Lake City and Monette

KASU’s Rebecca Robinson reports on how two East Craighead County towns are recovering from a recent EF-3 tornado, just two years after a similar storm.

06:14 Key debates in the final days of the Arkansas legislative session

Daniel Breen breaks down high-profile bills, including required Ten Commandments displays in public schools, prison construction funding, Arkansas PBS challenges, and efforts to disband the state library board.

17:06 Tyson Foods faces protests and shareholder pressure

KUAF’s Daniel Caruth reports on worker protests and shareholder action urging Tyson to address workplace safety and labor rights violations in Springdale and beyond.