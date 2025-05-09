The Arkansas Newswrap: Migrant communities in Arkansas face fear and misinformation

In this week’s episode of The Arkansas Newswrap, hosts Brandon Tabor and Daniel Breen explore how Arkansas’s immigrant communities are responding to new federal policies under President Trump. The show also recaps a tense town hall meeting hosted by Sen. Dan Sullivan, a historic visit to Crystal Bridges Museum by students from the Arkansas Schools for the Blind and Deaf, and updates on flood recovery efforts in Grubbs and the Real ID deadline.

Segment Breakdown

01:07 – Immigration crackdown sparks fear in Arkansas migrant communities

Migrant families in Central Arkansas describe living in fear following new immigration enforcement policies and misinformation spreading online. Advocates urge personal responsibility, fact-checking, and staying informed about changing laws.

06:15 – Senator Dan Sullivan holds town hall to reflect on legislative session

Sullivan discusses key legislative outcomes, including free school breakfasts, a ban on cell phones in classrooms, and laws eliminating preferential treatment in public institutions. The meeting grows tense during discussions on DEI and taxpayer-funded initiatives.

12:55 – Visually impaired students explore Crystal Bridges Museum

For the first time, students from Arkansas’s schools for the blind and deaf visit Crystal Bridges Museum in Bentonville. The pilot program includes tactile art, museum career exploration, and promotes accessibility in cultural education.

19:53 – Odds & Ends: Flood recovery in Grubbs and Real ID deadline

Grubbs sees progress in flood cleanup while awaiting federal disaster aid. Meanwhile, Arkansas DFA ramps up services as the Real ID compliance deadline passes.