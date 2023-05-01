Stream live performances from public radio's NON-COMM 2023

The premier annual industry conference for non-commercial triple-A radio stations, NON-COMMvention, returns as an in-person gathering on May 2-5 at World Cafe Live in Philadelphia. The event will bring together public radio music programmers, music industry representatives and music media from across the country.

Afternoon and evening music showcases will feature 30 of today's leading artists and bands, who come from around the world to perform for NON-COMM attendees.

Hosted by WXPN in Philadelphia, you can get a front row seat by watching the live video webcast, streaming in 4k from World Cafe Live in Philadelphia. Browse the complete schedule below and come back daily to watch the live performances above. All times are listed in Eastern time and subject to change.

Schedule subject to change.

TUESDAY, MAY 2

EVENING SHOWCASES

7 p.m.: Low Cut Connie

7:25: Hannah Jadagu

7:50: Joshua Henry

8:15: DEER TICK

8:50: The Heavy Heavy

9:15: Natalie Merchant

9:50: GA-20

10:15: Josh Ritter & The Royal City Band

WEDNESDAY, MAY 3

FREE AT NOON

12 p.m.: Purr

12:15: Black Opry Revue

EVENING SHOWCASES

8 p.m.: CATBITE

8:25: Margaret Glaspy

8:50: BULLY

9:15: Genesis Owusu

9:50: The Heavy

10:15: War

THURSDAY, MAY 4

FREE AT NOON

12 p.m.: Abraham Alexander

12:15: Nanna (from Of Monsters And Men)

EVENING SHOWCASES

8 p.m.: Melissa Carper

8:25: Blondshell

8:50: Thee Sacred Souls

9:15: Arlo Parks

9:50: Say She She

10:15: Ben Folds

FRIDAY, MAY 5

FREE AT NOON

12 p.m.: BAILEN

12:15: Rodney Crowell

