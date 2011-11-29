© 2023 KASU
Money & Economy

'Office' Fans Can Now Buy Dunder Mifflin Copy Paper

Published November 29, 2011 at 3:00 AM CST

RENEE MONTAGNE, HOST:

And our last word in business today is comic value. The long-running NBC comedy series "The Office" is about a group of workers employed by a fictitious paper company.

(SOUNDBITE OF TV SHOW "THE OFFICE")

MONTAGNE: Fans of the show can now buy real Dunder Mifflin brand copy paper. The Wall Street Journal reports that an office supply website called Quill.com - it's part of the chain Staples - struck a licensing agreement with NBC to sell copy paper using the fictitious brand name - no longer fictitious. The packaging features quirky slogans from the show. The website calls it fun, functional paper for your office.

According to the Journal, sales of office copy paper are shrinking. Not funny for Quill, which is hoping paper from "The Office" will help sales.

And that's the business news on MORNING EDITION from NPR News. I'm Renee Montagne.

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

And I'm Steve Inskeep. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Tags
Money & Economy Morning Edition